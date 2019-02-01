28 length settings with Precision dial

Perfect for any haircut length, the Philips clipper includes 2 adjustable combs and an additional 2 mm beard comb. Achieve precise cuts from 3 mm to 28 mm in 1 mm increments. Use the 2 mm stubble comb for a short haircut or to style your beard, or remove the comb for an ultra-close 0.5 mm trim.