HC5630/13
Trim-n-Flow
28 length settings (0.5–28 mm)
90 min cordless use/1 hr charge
100% washable
Up to 5-year guarantee
Achieve even results for all hair densities. Activate Turbo Boost to increase the motor speed, making it easy to cut through thicker or denser hair.
Perfect for any haircut length, the Philips clipper includes 2 adjustable combs and an additional 2 mm beard comb. Achieve precise cuts from 3 mm to 28 mm in 1 mm increments. Use the 2 mm stubble comb for a short haircut or to style your beard, or remove the comb for an ultra-close 0.5 mm trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.