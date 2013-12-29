Discontinued
HC5450/83
HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Titanium blades for fast, sharp cut
24 length settings 0.5 - 23 mm
3 beard combs, 1 hair comb, hard case
90 mins cordless use/1 hr charge
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as standard Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Get a perfect yet protective trim with the self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades, created for long-lasting performance, time after time.
Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23 mm and precisely 1 mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers and Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
Versus its Philips predecessor