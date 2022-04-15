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HAIR clippers
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Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper
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HC3530/15
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Important information manual
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Hairclipper, MultigroomAdjustable hair comb 1–23 mm
Hairclipper series 3000Adjustable beard comb 1-23 mm
HairclipperCutter
Beardtrimmer series 9000HQ8505 Power Adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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