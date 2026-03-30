HC3530/15
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
13 length settings
75 mins cordless use/8h charge
Incl. beard comb
A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.
Customise your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 12 settings between 1 mm to 23 mm in 2 mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5 mm cut.
Looking good has never been easier. Our hair clippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.