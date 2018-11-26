Discontinued
HC3520/13
Easy, even haircut
Get an easy haircut, quickly and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
75 mins cordless use/8 hr charge
Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.
The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
Faster clipping without clogging — tested on cut hair length up to 19 mm, compared to predecessor comb
Cuts 2 times faster versus its Philips predecessor