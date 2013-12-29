Discontinued
HC3410/13
HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
Corded use
Scissors and comb
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as standard Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1 mm to 23 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.
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Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers and Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
Versus its Philips predecessor