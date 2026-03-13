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PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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PerfectCare EliteSteam generator iron

GC9650/80

PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 495.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Consumer Care Book Philips PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

  • PDF file, 823.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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