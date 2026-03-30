Discontinued
GC9650/80
Max 7.5 bar pressure
Up to 500 g steam boost
1.8 l water tank capacity
Detachable water tank
The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top up the tank.
ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
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