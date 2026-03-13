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PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron
Discontinued
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GC9324/20
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Eco passport Philips PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity Philips PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron GC9324/20 - English (US)
All (5)
Other faults (1)
I cannot press my Philips Iron Decalc indicator button
Can my Philips Iron stay on the board during intervals?
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How do I clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Generator Iron has gone off/stopped working
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
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