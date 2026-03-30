Discontinued
GC9324/20
Max 6.5 bar pressure
Up to 440 g steam boost
2.5-l water tank capacity
Ultra-light iron
The water tank has an extra-large 2.5-l capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 3 hours of continuous use with no need to top up the tank. It's also transparent, so you can get a 360° view of the tank to easily see how much water you have left to continue creating steam efficiently. When you do need to refill, your steam generator iron has a large filling hole that allows you to easily fill the water tank under the tap, or alternatively with a jug or bottle at any time during ironing
Regular descaling protects your iron and ensures you'll continue to get the very best steam performance. The exclusively designed and ideally positioned Easy De-Calc Plus function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound when it's time to clean and descale. Then when your appliance is cold, simply remove the Easy De-Calc knob, collect the dirty water and scale into a cup and discard.
ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.
Awards
up to 45% energy savings based on IEC 603311, ECO mode compared to TURBO mode