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  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing
  • Super-powerful ironing

Discontinued

PerfectCare Aqua ProSteam generator iron

GC9324/20

1 award

Super-powerful ironing
PerfectCare Aqua Pro comes with our ultra-light iron and extra-large 2.5 L water tank, ideal for long ironing sessions and perfect vertical steaming.
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with ultra-light iron

Super-powerful ironing

  • Max 6.5 bar pressure

  • Up to 440 g steam boost

  • 2.5-l water tank capacity

  • Ultra-light iron

Extra-large water tank for longer continuous use

Extra-large water tank for longer continuous use

The water tank has an extra-large 2.5-l capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 3 hours of continuous use with no need to top up the tank. It's also transparent, so you can get a 360° view of the tank to easily see how much water you have left to continue creating steam efficiently. When you do need to refill, your steam generator iron has a large filling hole that allows you to easily fill the water tank under the tap, or alternatively with a jug or bottle at any time during ironing

Easy and efficient descaling system

Easy and efficient descaling system

Regular descaling protects your iron and ensures you'll continue to get the very best steam performance. The exclusively designed and ideally positioned Easy De-Calc Plus function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound when it's time to clean and descale. Then when your appliance is cold, simply remove the Easy De-Calc knob, collect the dirty water and scale into a cup and discard.

Save energy with ECO mode

Save energy with ECO mode

ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. up to 45% energy savings based on IEC 603311, ECO mode compared to TURBO mode