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PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron
Discontinued
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GC7846/80
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Common IIL for PSG without boiler (PRO velocity)_ROW_[642001002521]
All (4)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam Generator Iron
How do I clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce any steam
My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
The steam boost in my Philips Steam Generator Iron is not working
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not de-wrinkle during vertical steaming