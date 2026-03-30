Discontinued
GC7846/80
Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
Up to 420 g steam boost
1.5 L water tank capacity
Carry lock
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Awards
Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311
Compared to Philips steam iron Azur