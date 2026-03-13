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Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Discontinued

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Azur AdvancedSteam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC4938/20

Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4938/20 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 954.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Fast n Furious_IIL_EE_[09388]_NCN

  • PDF file, 548.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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