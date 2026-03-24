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Ironing
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Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
Discontinued
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GC4526/87
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Eco passport Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4526/87 - English (US)
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
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