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Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

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Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4526/20

Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 202.3 kB
  • 24 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4526/20 - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 2.7 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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