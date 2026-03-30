Discontinued
GC4526/20
Steam 50 g/min; 210 g steam boost
T-ionicGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2600 Watts
2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.
Awards
Compared with an average 2200 W Philips steam iron