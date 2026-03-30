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  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
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  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
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  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4526/20

1 award

Faster*, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container delivers effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate .
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More effective calc clean with calc container

Faster*, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 50 g/min; 210 g steam boost

  • T-ionicGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2600 Watts

2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance.

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared with an average 2200 W Philips steam iron