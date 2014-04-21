Discontinued
GC4520/30
Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star-rated best-gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily.
Steam 50g/min; 190g steam boost
T-ionicGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2600 Watts
2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards