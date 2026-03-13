ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

PerfectCare Steam iron

Discontinued

Support

PerfectCareSteam iron

GC3920/26

PerfectCare Steam iron

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips PerfectCare Steam iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 132.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PerfectCare Steam iron GC3920/26 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 962.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you