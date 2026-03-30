Discontinued
GC3920/26
2500 W
45 g/min continuous steam
180 g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Awards