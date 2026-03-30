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  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings

Discontinued

PerfectCareSteam iron

GC3920/26

1 award

Easier and faster without temperature settings
Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam — for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks.
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100% safe, even on delicate fabrics

Easier and faster without temperature settings

  • 2500 W

  • 45 g/min continuous steam

  • 180 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.

Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

2500 W to heat up quickly

2500 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Technical specifications

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