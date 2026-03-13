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Ironing
All series
Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC330/47
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Important Information Manual Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer
User Manual Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer's tank be emptied after usage?
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
Contacting Philips
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