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  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam

Discontinued

Steam&Go 2-in-1Handheld garment steamer

GC330/47

1 award

Quick crease removal with the power of steam
This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult-to-iron clothes. Easy-to-use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. This model has a heated plate and a 2-in-1 function enabling horizontal steaming.
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Ideal for delicate clothes and travel

Quick crease removal with the power of steam

  • 1000 W

  • Heated plate

  • Automatic continuous steam

  • Brush

2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to its unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in the horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.

SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimised steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for the following bacteria: Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 8 minutes' steaming time.