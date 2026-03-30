Discontinued
GC330/47
1000 W
Heated plate
Automatic continuous steam
Brush
2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to its unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in the horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.
SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimised steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
Awards
Tested by external body for the following bacteria: Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 8 minutes' steaming time.