Sign up for exclusive offers
Ironing
All series
PerfectCare Pure Anti-scale cartridge
Discontinued
Support
GC002/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips PerfectCare Pure Anti-scale cartridge
The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is suitable for PerfectCare Pure steam generators equipped with Pure Steam technology. It will eliminate 99% of calc and increase life by 5 times
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you