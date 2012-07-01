Discontinued
FWM6000/10
Powerful, clear and magnificent sound
The FWM6000/10 Hi-Fi system pumps up the power in music with 550W RMS and 7500W PMPO power output. A subwoofer delivers rich bass notes, while UniSound offers clear and natural sound. Enjoy music from USB devices and portable music players.
550W
Get ready for music that is undeniably clearer and more natural. The UniSound technology harnesses acoustic design and engineering expertise to deliver sound the way it was meant to be heard. In conventional speakers, the tweeter and woofer deliver sound from different locations. This creates strong interferences that distort sound, resulting in unnatural, flat and stifled audio. UniSound frees music by placing the tweeter and woofer in unique positions and incorporating rigorous crossover engineering, vastly reducing interference and delivering natural sound that is true to the original.
0
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.