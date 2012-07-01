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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM6000/10

Powerful, clear and magnificent sound

The FWM6000/10 Hi-Fi system pumps up the power in music with 550W RMS and 7500W PMPO power output. A subwoofer delivers rich bass notes, while UniSound offers clear and natural sound. Enjoy music from USB devices and portable music players.

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with this sound system

Powerful, clear and magnificent sound

  • 550W

Rip music from CDs, radio and karaoke onto USB device

Rip music from CDs, radio and karaoke onto USB device

UniSound for natural and crystal-clear sound

UniSound for natural and crystal-clear sound

Get ready for music that is undeniably clearer and more natural. The UniSound technology harnesses acoustic design and engineering expertise to deliver sound the way it was meant to be heard. In conventional speakers, the tweeter and woofer deliver sound from different locations. This creates strong interferences that distort sound, resulting in unnatural, flat and stifled audio. UniSound frees music by placing the tweeter and woofer in unique positions and incorporating rigorous crossover engineering, vastly reducing interference and delivering natural sound that is true to the original.

Subwoofer for powerful bass

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.