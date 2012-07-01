UniSound for natural and crystal-clear sound

Get ready for music that is undeniably clearer and more natural. The UniSound technology harnesses acoustic design and engineering expertise to deliver sound the way it was meant to be heard. In conventional speakers, the tweeter and woofer deliver sound from different locations. This creates strong interferences that distort sound, resulting in unnatural, flat and stifled audio. UniSound frees music by placing the tweeter and woofer in unique positions and incorporating rigorous crossover engineering, vastly reducing interference and delivering natural sound that is true to the original.