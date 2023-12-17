FM51FD175B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive SNOW edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
512GB
Motion Edition 3.2
USB Type-C
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
A useful 512GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor