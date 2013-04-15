ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph

Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS8400/10

Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

The DS8400 docking speaker gives great sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming and a rechargeable battery, you can enjoy music anywhere, wirelessly.

See all benefits

Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

  • Bluetooth®

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • 30W, rechargeable battery

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.