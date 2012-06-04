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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3600/05

Sound that fits your home

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space and ensures wireless Bluetooth streaming and also synchronises your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your PC.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Bluetooth wireless music streaming from iPod/iPhone/iPad

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from your iPod, iPhone or iPad on your Philips audio system - conveniently, anytime you want.

Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

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