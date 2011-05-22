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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3500/05

Sound that fits your home

Go wireless with Bluetooth streaming and get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Connect and sync your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your computer via USB. Plug in for power, or use batteries.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • Battery/AC powered

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone/iPad via USB

Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod, iPhone or iPad while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

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