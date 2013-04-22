Discontinued
DS3400/05
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with the iPhone 5 and latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS3400 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound while charging. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
10W, Battery or AC operated
Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
With an advanced digital sound processing algorithm, two active speaker drivers and bass port, this docking speaker fills your room with clear natural sound and deep powerful bass.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges. Its also synchronises with your PC via connecting the speaker with a USB cable.