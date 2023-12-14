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docking speaker
Discontinued
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DS3205/05
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All (3)
Volume is lower when my Philips speaker runs on battery
What is the system requirement for the iOS App?
Can I receive SMS and notifications while my phone is docked?
The sound from my Philips DS3205 speaker is distorted
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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