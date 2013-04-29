Discontinued
DS1400/05
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, the DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
6 W
Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
Docking station automatically synchronises the clock or date with your iPod or iPhone when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock and date display.
For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.