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  • Product detail photograph
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  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1400/05

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, the DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

See all benefits

Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 6 W

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

Auto synchronisation of time or date when docked

Auto synchronisation of time or date when docked

Docking station automatically synchronises the clock or date with your iPod or iPhone when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock and date display.

Charge second mobile device via USB port

Charge second mobile device via USB port

For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

Technical specifications

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