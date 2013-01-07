Discontinued
DS1155/05
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts a clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device for your nightstand.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
6 W
Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
When connected and docked, this docking station will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone.