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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1155/05

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts a clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device for your nightstand.

See all benefits

Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 6 W

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

When connected and docked, this docking station will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Technical specifications

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