DLP9520C/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. PD and QC3.0 fast charge USB-A and USB-C to charge your latest device. 15 W wireless charging output. Can charge up to 4 devices at the same time and includes a numerical power level display.
10,000 mAh
USB A and USB C charging ports
Qi wireless charging
QC 3.0 and PD
Charge your mobile phone with 15 W wireless fast charging.
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply place the devices on this pad and you will enjoy an effortless charging experience.
USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.