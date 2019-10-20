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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP8718PC/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Large 10,000 mAh capacity with LED battery level display. No more hassle when your mobile phone is out of battery. This is the ideal travel companion to provide power to all your mobile devices.

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With built-in Type C cable.

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • Pink

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Technical specifications

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