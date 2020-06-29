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Discontinued

Bluetooth receiver

DLP3533/00

Bluetooth Receiver with 3.5 mm Aux

Connect your mobile phone to your car's audio with this Bluetooth device. It works to play music and can connect to your phone for phone calls. Stable connection with crystal clear sound. Bluetooth version: 5.0 connection. 3.5 mm output plug.

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Bluetooth Receiver with 3.5 mm Aux

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • 3.5 mm (M)

10 metres Bluetooth connectivity

Stay connected within 10 metres in a barrier-free range. Produced with a built-in 145 mAh capacity battery. Providing 8 hours of audio play time or 10 hours of phone-talking time. Charge the battery with a Micro USB port.

Use the dock to connect to your stereo for superb sound

Enjoy your music from the player through the superb speakers of your stereo system. Simply connect the docking cradle to your stereo via the audio cable. Once you dock the player to the docking cradle, it will play the music via your stereo system.

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