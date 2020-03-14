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Mobile accessories
All series
Car Charger
Discontinued
DLP2510/00
Car charger with 2 USB ports
2 USB output Max 2.4 A
2 USB charging ports
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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