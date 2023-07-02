DLP1810CV/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Large 10,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hassle when your mobile phone runs out of battery. USB-C 3 A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.
10,000 mAh
USB A and USB C charging ports
Li polymer battery
Silver
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.