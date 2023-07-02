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USB power bank

DLP1810CV/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Large 10,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hassle when your mobile phone runs out of battery. USB-C 3 A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.

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with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A and USB C charging ports

  • Li polymer battery

  • Silver

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

5 V/3 A fast charging

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