Discontinued
DLP1011Q/00
Slim and powerful power bank
High-capacity (10,000 mAh), safe Li-polymer battery. No more hassle when your mobile is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximises the power to charge your latest device. Qi wireless charges your Qi-enabled devices without the need for a cable.
10,000 mAh
Qi wireless charging
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously