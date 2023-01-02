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Bluetooth® adapter

DLM3551/00

Bluetooth adapter with Auracast™

Stay connected with this Bluetooth 5.3 Auracast™ USB-C adapter. Windows, IOS, Androis , Playstation, Xbox, Smart TV Compatible. USB-C female USB-A adapter provided.

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Bluetooth Version 5.3

Bluetooth adapter with Auracast™

  • USB-C

  • Bluetooth connectivity

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