Discontinued
DLK3605L/00
Simple and convenient Selfie stick
The product body adopts a sliding and retractable handle that can be easily reduced into a tripod and a remote control that can be separated by the body. Angle adjustable, wider field of vision.
The plug is designed in such a way that it can be folded when not in use to increase portability when on the go.
The compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.