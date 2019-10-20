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Discontinued

Car and Desk Mount

DLK3532Q/00

Car mount with Qi wireless charging

Snap your mobile phone in: articulated arm for swivel and tilt movement.

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Easily snap in your phone

Car mount with Qi wireless charging

  • 10 W

  • Qi wireless charging

Dashboard mounting system

This mounting system clips onto your car's air vent, allowing you to secure and position your device for easiest access on the road.

Fast 10 W wireless charging

For 10 W charging performance, a Quickcharge charger is required. It identifies the charging standard of your wall charger or power strip to provide faster charging automatically.

For easy single-handed device mounting and removal

Two expendable arms for easy single-handed device mounting and removal

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