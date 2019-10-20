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Mobile accessories
All series
Air Vent Smart Mount
Discontinued
DLK3531/00
Air vent car mount
Simply clip on your mobile phone and use it as a sat nav.
Easily mount on and remove from air vent
Securely holds most smartphones, even with a case (up to 153 mm/6" screens)
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