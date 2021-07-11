Discontinued
DLK3423NB/00
Magnet Car Mount
Provides a 360 degree experience using the direction ball adjustment. Safely secure the mount to the car with the provided 3M adhesive.
Magnet suction
This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.
Securely mount your iPod in the car in a flexible, rotating cradle. The neck is flexible for best positioning, while the rotating cradle allows easy access and at-a-glance horizontal viewing of the iPod touch.
This case features a removable bottom section that allows you to dock your device quickly and easily while it remains protected in the rest of the case.