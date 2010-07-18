Discontinued
CID3687/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3687. Featuring a 20.3 cm (8") full colour display with touch panel, built-in navigation system and Bluetooth® for calls and music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
Designed for the Toyota Highlander
20.3 cm (8")
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. The player will accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, the player handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.