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Discontinued

Car audio system

CEM3000/00

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

Enjoy music from your iPhone/iPod, CD or USB devices out loud with the Philips car audio system. Treat your ear to powerful bass with MAX Sound, and your eye to the variable color LCD display for a personalized backlight color.

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with iPhone/iPod music playback

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

  • for iPhone & iPod

  • USB

  • CD

User friendly remote control for quick song access

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

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