Discontinued
CAM295WH/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM295. Its 3” touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.
Full HD videos are great for watching on HD TVs. But should you want to email the video or share it online, the large HD file will have to be compressed and converted into an email-friendly format. Your camcorder takes away that hassle by offering dual format recording. Turn the feature on and your videos are recorded in two formats simultaneously – full HD (1080p) and email-friendly QWVGA (240p) formats. This lets you enjoy your videos to the fullest on your HD TV, and gives you a format you can immediate share electronically.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organize, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.