Discontinued
CAM150PK/00
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
Rugged and waterproof, the ESee camcorder CAM150 is great indoors and out, even in water or snow. Advanced anti-shake delivers the sharpest videos, while dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats for easy sharing anytime.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.