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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM110BL/00

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Make amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.

See all benefits

With Advanced Anti-Shake

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

Quick sharing for emailing and posting on Facebook/YouTube

With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

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