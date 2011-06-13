Discontinued
CAM102SL/00
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear—with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect to devices fuss-free with the integrated USB plug.
Never miss another marvellous moment again. With the Philips camcorder's fast start-up time, you can start shooting away instantaneously. Thanks to several advanced features, like fast processor speed and dedicated signal processing, it takes only two seconds to start up the Philips camcorder. The buttons are designed with simplicity in mind, so all you have to do is press one button to start filming in high definition. The Philips camcorder keeps you ever ready to capture surprising events without missing a beat.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organise, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.