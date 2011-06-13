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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM102BU/00

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear - with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect fuss-free to devices with the integrated USB plug.

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Relive memories in HD

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

3s pre-recording captures moments that catch you by surprise

3s pre-recording captures moments that catch you by surprise

Life’s best moments sometimes catch you by surprise. But with 3 sec pre-recording, you can capture more on video, even if you hit the button a few seconds too late. With 3 sec pre-recording selected, your camcorder will automatically start recording three seconds before you press the record button. With this constant buffer, you will never miss getting anything on video again.

Up to 5 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Up to 5 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

Direct TV connection via HDMI for viewing your videos in HD

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