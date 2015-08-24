Discontinued
BTM2460/12
HiFi stereo sound that fits your home
Connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously or use USB Direct, customize your sound with Digital Sound Control. Connect any music device through audio-in to reinvigorate your music. All in one slim, compact and wall mountable design.
Bluetooth®
with MULTIPAIR
Wireless Bluetooth® sound transmission is increasingly common in the world of sound systems, but most Bluetooth® compatible systems allow just one device to connect at a time. Multi-device pairing lets you pair up to three devices and switch between them instantly.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.